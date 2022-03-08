A lot of money is coming to Eastern Oregon after the passage of House Bill 5202, and the area’s elected and appointed officials will have a tremendous opportunity with the infusion of cash.
Yet the money is very much a one-time allocation and that should also be a key item to ponder for everyone.
State cash will help hospitals, education centers, fairgrounds and other projects across the eastern part of Oregon.
The money is needed.
Republicans Sen. Bill Hansell, of Athena, Rep. Bobby Levy, of Echo, and Rep. Greg Smith, of Heppner, all deserve a lot of credit for helping earmark specific projects for Umatilla County and all three performed as voters expect. They saw opportunities for funding in their district and worked hard to get money to our local area.
Still, in the end, the cash isn’t going to be a long-term funding outlay. That means the money needs to be used in a precise and effective way that will impact and help all residents on the eastern side of the state.
The infusion of money also raises a question about the future. Once the state money disappears then the eastern part of the state is back to living essentially hand-to-mouth when it comes to repairing some infrastructure or the renovation of historic buildings or ensuring that fairgrounds remain viable. Yes, the state — and especially the federal government — invests millions in roadways and other key infrastructure projects every year, but how much of that money reaches the small towns and cities that dot the Eastern Oregon landscape?
Surely some does and that’s good, but in the future, the legislature needs to be aware that the need in Eastern Oregon for funds is acute and will remains so. That means when major upgrade projects are considered those that can help residents in Eastern Oregon should be at the front of the line in terms of consideration.
By virtue of its size, the Portland area will always be a place where the state invests dollars and that is understandable. Yet the seemingly far off places in Eastern Oregon should never be forgotten either.
The Democrat-led Legislature should be aware that there is more to Oregon than the Willamette Valley and Bend. In fact, there is a whole section of the state that has little in common with Portland but is as valuable and as important.
We should all welcome the money coming from the Legislature this year, but we should also remember that Eastern Oregon deserves to be considered in the future when it’s time to start divvying out cash.
(0) comments
