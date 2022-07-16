Umatilla County commissioners made the right decision earlier this month when they voted to approve the placement of a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the November general election ballot.
Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic alkaloid in some toadstool mushrooms, the spore-bearing, fruiting body of a fungus. Oregon voters in November 2020 approved Ballot Measure 109, the Oregon Psilocybin Service Act, which allowed for the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin at licensed facilities.
The vote in Umatilla County was strongly in opposition to the state measure, with 64% against and 36% in favor. In June, the commissioners expressed the right tone when they indicated they wanted local voters to decide whether to allow psilocybin manufacturing in the county.
Based on the 2020 vote results, the outcome of the ban is probably foreordained but the voters are the ones who should be able to make the final call on the issue.
While there has been more then enough hand-wringing regarding psilocybin and its potential — but largely unproven — negative impacts on an area the issue itself clearly illustrates the great divide that exists in our state.
The ballot measure stumbled in many rural counties yet gained enough support to gain passage.
That type of disconnect is evident not just with the psilocybin issue but others our state faces as well. The disconnect continues to grow with little hope — apparently — it can be solved any time soon.
That conclusion, though, should not be satisfying to voters. To succeed as a town, a community, a county and a state we must work together to find common ground and to seek answers rather than animosity.
Clearly at this point there is no doubt several different cultures exist in our state, each with its own inherent values, each with a specific political outlook. Yet a measure — such as psilocybin manufacture — that may seem perfectly reasonable in one part of our state simply isn’t going to fly in a rural area such as Umatilla County.
Going forward we must find a way to bridge the divide and seek answers instead of animosity, progress rather than peril.
The psilocybin issue should be for voters to decide but the larger issue it represents still deserves to be solved in the future.
