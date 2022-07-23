Democracy matters and how our elected leaders conduct themselves even in the seemingly most remote corner of the nation is crucial to the strength of the Republic.
Now, six of seven Boardman City Council members are under investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission for violations of executive session provisions under the state’s public meetings law. Executive sessions — closed door meetings of local lawmakers — are regulated with certain provisions under Oregon law. For example, local elected leaders can’t just decide out of the blue to meet together out of public view and then vote on a specific issue. An executive session is held under strict guidelines and while lawmakers can discuss or debate, they cannot vote. That must be done in public.
On the face of it, a minor violation of the executive session proviso of the public meetings law could appear to be much ado about nothing. Truth is, though, any violation of the state’s public meetings law, however minor, is serious.
That’s because our nation is built upon a foundation of openness and Oregon has led the way for decades in a concerted effort to promote transparency with elected leaders and government. Sometimes — especially in rural areas — local lawmakers are not as enthusiastic about such openness as they should be. There can be a tendency to believe, as an elected leader, that a mandate has been issued during the election and they can do what they want.
That’s not how democracy works. And it isn’t how Oregon law works.
Why is such a seemingly minor issue as open and transparent public meetings of local elected leaders a big deal? Because when voters elect someone to an office, they are bestowing, or delegating, to them the responsibility to be stewards of public money. Your money. Those who are elected do not get a free pass to do whatever they choose. They are beholden to the people, to the voters. When the law is not followed that sends the message to voters those who have been elected cannot be trusted.
Hopefully the dust up with the Boardman City Council will be easily resolved and can evolve into a teaching moment for rural lawmakers. After all, we want to support our local elected leaders and believe, generally, they have the best interest of their community at heart.
But they must follow the law. Regardless of their personal opinions.
