A tip of the hat to companies that are being proactive and transparent in reporting cases of COVID-19 among employees.
Now that the Oregon Health Authority is reporting some worksite outbreaks (those with five or more cases linked to a site where at least 30 people work together), some cases will be revealed regardless of whether the company or organization wanted that information released.
Other companies are voluntarily disclosing information. Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston, for example, published a news release this week letting the public know that two of their workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and outlined precautions the company was taking, including sending employees who had been exposed to those workers home for 14 days of paid leave.
Umatilla County Public Health has stated in recent days that many of the county’s new cases have been traced back to workplaces. If employers are willing to be transparent about their cases and pay sick or exposed workers to quarantine at home, the entire community benefits.
A kick in the pants to inconsistent approaches to reporting COVID-19 data.
Because the Oregon Health Authority and individual counties continue to report COVID-19 numbers on different schedules, an individual day’s numbers often don’t match up.
If OHA reports cases from Umatilla County in the morning, for example, the report may not include test results that came in later, which the county reported in the afternoon. Those late arrival tests are then counted in OHA’s next report on the following day, continuing a pattern of two different daily tallies. A similar problem happens when OHA reports numbers seven days a week, but counties report an entire weekend worth of numbers on Mondays.
Overall, all cases seem to be showing up on both individual county tallies and the state numbers — eventually. But the mismatched timing of what day they appear in each report gives fodder for the conspiracy theorists who believe the numbers are made up.
In a public health crisis, credibility and trust are essential in getting individuals to take lifesaving precautions. The more that public health officials can present consistent data and clear explanations and definitions for how that data is obtained and measured, the better off we’ll be.
