A kick in the pants to those residents who continue to drag their feet about wearing a mask. We understand, unless you’re an outlaw, the thought of wearing a mask to the grocery store or the doctor’s office isn’t an appealing thought.
However, residents should come to grips with the idea that without some sort of effective COVID-19 treatment, facial coverings are one of the only tools available in our toolbox to combat COVID-19. In an editorial published earlier this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed the latest science and affirm that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities. There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in the report. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
If you’re not wearing a face covering, you could be spreading the virus to anyone who comes in close enough contact to you. In effect, people who don’t wear masks are creating a real public health jeopardy.
We applaud those who are doing their part. There’s no question that this virus has been unprecedented and the sooner we get on board and behind the latest science, the sooner we can beat this thing.
A tip of the hat to school administrators who are facing the incredibly challenging task of preparing for the upcoming school year, which is set to begin next month. There are so many unknowns, and the only thing that is certain is that things can change instantly.
There is no playbook and no precedent to follow in putting plans together at a time when the virus appears to be worsening in Umatilla and Morrow counties. We understand that there are many factors at play — namely how best to educate children while protecting the health of students, faculty and staff.
School officials have never faced a challenge like this. They deserve our support and encouragement.
A tip of the hat to Oregon State University for bringing the door-to-door TRACE COVID-19 project to Hermiston this weekend at the request of Oregon Health Authority and Umatilla County.
This voluntary testing program will give public health officials and policymakers more information to guide COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and prevention efforts.
Clearly, we have a problem in Umatilla County, as our rate of cases per 10,000 people is the highest in the state.
