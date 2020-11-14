A big tip of the hat to all veterans who have served our country, including those still serving in the armed forces today.
All signed up for military service knowing that they could pay the ultimate sacrifice as a result, and those still living made other sacrifices — their health, their peace of mind, their time, their relationships.
It’s a tragedy that after so much sacrifice, too many of our veterans are still struggling in the face of unemployment, homelessness, untreated health problems and more. They deserve better.
Thank you to those who chose to serve, for both your choice and for the work you did in making us safer and defending the freedoms that are so important to all of us. We owe you a debt of gratitude that no amount of parades will ever repay.
A tip of the hat to Cliff Banister, featured in our pages this week for his efforts to keep flags flying atop grain elevators throughout the county. The flags make for a nice adornment to the rural countryside, and Banister spends a lot of his own time and money to keep them up.
All too often, well-meaning flag flyers violate parts of the U.S. Flag Code by allowing flags to become frayed and faded, not lighting them at night or otherwise not following rules meant to show the flag proper respect. But Banister puts in the effort to properly light the flags and replace them about every three months when they begin to show wear and tear.
Our communities benefit from people like Banister — the often unsung heroes who see a small way they can improve their community and take up the mantle without being asked. We tip our hat to all of them.
A tip of the hat to the drivers who take inclement road conditions — and all driving — seriously. As rain, snow and frost have begun to take hold in parts of Oregon, the state saw a rash of fatal crashes over the last week.
With everyone more used to virtual events and working from home than ever before, there is no reason people should feel pressure to drive in unsafe conditions for a meeting that could be reasonably held over video chat.
Now is the time to check the condition of your tires and get in the habit of checking road conditions before you travel. If the road isn’t bone-dry, adjust your speed and following distance accordingly. Give yourself the extra time you need to react by keeping your eyes firmly on the road and only driving when you’re wide awake and sober.
