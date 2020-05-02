A tip of the hat to the newly-formed nonprofit Stepping Stones and the Hermiston City Council for their discussion Monday night of a proposed project to provide year-round emergency shelter for Hermiston’s homeless.
The project proposed by the grassroots organization would use small Conestoga huts — so named for their resemblance to the white-domed Conestoga wagons used by the pioneers — to provide shelter for homeless residents behind the Agape House, which already serves that population in other ways.
The huts would be temporary shelter with no running water or electricity, not meant to provide a permanent home. But they would be a step up from the area’s current warming stations, which only provide shelter during the coldest months of the year and offer no privacy or space to store belongings during the day.
Kudos to the board of Stepping Stones for taking the initiative to address a major problem head-on. It is obvious they have put in significant volunteer time to research successful programs, come up with a feasible plan and begin to collect donations for it.
We also applaud the city council for asking tough questions, especially about the proposed budget. The city is going to start the work to draft zoning rules that would make the sleep center possible, but is holding off on a vote to approve or deny the project until they see a firmer financial plan and a process to address concerns from neighbors and other community members.
This seems like the right course of action. Taking better care of Umatilla County’s homeless residents is a noble goal, and this project has the potential to achieve that. But we have also seen projects in this area stumble when organizers’ aspirations didn’t match the realities of their ability to fundraise or cut through red tape.
We hope the end result of Monday’s discussion is a sustainable project that is of benefit to the whole community.
A kick in the pants to the blues caused by everything COVID-19 related. As our front page story today indicates, the toll of a global pandemic goes beyond the physical symptoms.
We get it. We hate this too. Our jobs are more stressful than ever, we’re sad about the things we were looking forward to getting canceled and we miss getting together with our friends.
So this week we challenge you to do something to lift someone’s spirits.
It doesn’t have to be big. You could call a friend you haven’t seen in a month and ask how they’re doing, stick a note in the mail for someone who lives alone or compliment someone on social media. You could brighten a passerby’s day with a pretty drawing using sidewalk chalk or window paint. You could organize a game night over video chat, or, if you’re musically inclined, share a video of your talents.
Just make a conscious effort to add some positivity into the world.
