A tip of the hat to our area public libraries and all of the ways they serve the community.
These libraries have always provided a wealth of free resources far beyond shelves of books. Anyone with a library card can also access newspapers and magazines, computers, e-books, audio books, movies, crafts, children's activities, scholarly journals, test preparation materials, language learning services, genealogy websites and more.
During the pandemic, local libraries have adapted and expanded their offerings. They offer curbside service and video chats with reference librarians. The Oregon Trail Library District purchased 80 internet hotspots that patrons have used to work and learn from home, while the Stanfield Public Library has delivered thousands of meals and craft kits to local children.
If you haven't ever signed up for a library card, or haven't used yours in a while, we recommend checking out what your local library has to offer these days.
A tip of the hat to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for making plans to expand public bus service to Boardman and the Port of Morrow.
The tribes are partnering with Umatilla and Morrow counties to plan expanded public transportation to the area's largest center of employment through Kayak Public Transit. When finalized, the service should help area residents get to work and local businesses recruit needed workers.
A kick in the pants to state officials in both Oregon and Washington that have left Hermiston School District hanging when it comes to trying to navigate the district's unique position as the only Oregon school in a Washington athletic conference.
The district has been trying to follow both states' rules for playing and practicing sports, but those rules weren't written with Hermiston's special circumstances in mind, often making the requirements unclear. On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Athletic Director Larry Usher said the district has reached out to both governors' offices for guidance about what it is allowed to do as some high school sports resume, but did not receive an answer.
The result was the district being removed from the Mid-Columbia Conference's fall sports schedule on short notice, creating a new disappointment for students who have faced one disappointment after another over the past year.
