A tip of the hat to all the first responders who helped save homes, businesses and lives around Umatilla and Hermiston after a fire broke out on Labor Day.
Given the wind conditions and dry weather, the toll of the fire could have been much worse than a single, long-abandoned building and some utility infrastructure. But police were able to evacuate people from neighborhoods that were threatened, and firefighters were able to keep those homes safe.
Crews from electric cooperatives and internet companies then worked long hours to restore service to those who had lost it.
A tip of the hat, too, to those battling the wildfire south of Pilot Rock this week, and to all firefighters, National Guard members and other first responders around the state who are still fighting the unprecedented fires wiping out entire towns in other parts of the state.
While the response to the Umatilla fire on Sept. 7 went well overall, we’re giving a kick in the pants to unclear communication about evacuations. A message from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to prepare to evacuate was sent out to many Hermiston residents who live in the center of town and were never in any danger from the fire, causing mass confusion as people flocked to social media to ask if they really needed to evacuate, and for at least half an hour could not find any official communications giving them further instructions.
We hope the glitch was a learning experience that will result in more clear and timely communication in future emergencies.
A kick in the pants to citizens who have also been doing their own spreading of misinformation.
Some nefarious internet trolls have seen fires destroying thousands of homes across the state as an opportunity to use the tragedy to sow more hate. Medford Police Department took time out of helping orchestrate mass evacuations to post to Facebook begging people to please stop sharing fake graphics stating they had arrested either Antifa members or Proud Boys (depending on your political affiliation) for arson. Other law enforcement agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, have also debunked similar politically driven lies that we have seen shared rampantly over social media in Eastern Oregon.
Instead of sharing unverified attacks, consider sharing useful information, such as where to donate to fire victims or how to prevent more fires, instead.
