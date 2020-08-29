A tip of the hat to the Eastern Oregon hospitals, including Good Shepherd Health Care System and CHI St. Anthony, that have banded together to create Summit Health.
The new insurance provider will increase the number of health insurance options for senior citizens through Medicare Advantage plans. The funding structure for such plans also gives area hospitals more flexibility in the way they spend those dollars, allowing for a greater focus on preventative care.
From housing to health care, resources are often scarce in Eastern Oregon compared to the metro area of the state. When organizations across the region pool their resources, it usually yields benefits to area residents that no one organization could have offered on its own.
A tip of the hat to Umatilla County and the city of Hermiston for providing grants to support the Maxwell Market.
Even though the market is run differently than a typical farmer’s market — as a private business instead of a nonprofit run by volunteers — it has been a popular, successful community event in years past. It benefits local farmers and crafters who expand their customer base and benefits residents able to buy a variety of fresh produce and other locally produced goods in a one-stop shop.
As a long list of local attractions and events are canceled or falter this year, it is important that we do what we can to make sure they don’t become a permanent casualty of the pandemic. We are still holding out hope that 2021 will bring the full return of the summer events we all know and love, from the Pendleton Round-Up to the Umatilla County Fair.
A kick in the pants to anyone who shows up to peaceful protests looking for a fight — whatever side they may be on.
We hope that people who show up to the planned Saturday, Aug. 29, protest and counter-protest in Pendleton do so in good faith and not because they’re looking to get into a physical confrontation with people they have already been sparring with online. Hurling insults and objects, getting into fights or screaming matches, harassment and threats aren’t accomplishing anything and are a distraction from important messages that others are trying to get across.
