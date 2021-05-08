A tip of the hat to efforts to preserve the Umatilla language, most recently by putting the Umatilla Language Dictionary online where it is accessible to anyone in the world.
The online dictionary is the effort of a partnership between the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Amazon Web Services, but there are also many individuals who were key in putting it together. A full list of their names can be found at dictionary.ctuir.org/about.
As humans we worry about the extinction of animals and plants, but languages can also go extinct if care is not taken to pass them down to new generations. The dictionary will help make sure the words preserved there are not lost over time.
A tip of the hat to the Dream Team program in Hermiston, which brings athletes with intellectual disabilities together every week in the spring and pairs them up with Little League athletes for a game of softball.
Kids, parents and coaches alike have a great time and we’re glad to see athletes of all abilities mingling on the field with whatever accommodations they need to participate. Communities should always be striving to provide inclusive opportunities, and the Dream Team is a good example of how that can be done.
A kick in the pants to the drought and early start to fire season we’re seeing this spring.
We’re likely in for a rough summer on those fronts, and it’s imperative we work together to mitigate the damage.
That includes being a good neighbor when it comes to water usage, as an individual, family or business. Think now about how you can cut back, whether it’s running your sprinklers less often or only running the washing machine when it’s full.
It also includes being exceedingly careful with fire — no leaving burn piles unsupervised or figuring charcoal in a grill will burn out on its own eventually.
These problems also need much bigger solutions, too. Power companies must do all in their power to stop their lines from sparking wildfires. The agricultural community must work together to find the most efficient ways to use the limited water coming their way. Government leaders must provide sufficient resources toward fire prevention measures.
There is no time to waste in addressing these problems head-on.
