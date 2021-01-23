A tip of the hat to the city of Pendleton for considering significant financial assistance to restaurants as the pandemic drags on.
The idea, floated during a recent city council workshop, would help cover local restaurants’ expenses for the next four months. Under the latest proposal, the program would cost $600,000.
That’s a lot of money, and it is important the city carefully flesh out the idea, weighing the costs and rewards of various options. However, we support the idea of stepping up support for local businesses struggling to survive the pandemic through no fault of their own.
Collectively, we have failed restaurants in many ways, from the inconsistent and unpredictable quality of regulations targeting them to county residents who have, through careless choices, contributed to Umatilla County’s dismal COVID-19 numbers throughout the pandemic, causing local restaurants to be forced to close their dining rooms for more days during the pandemic than most others in the state.
There are many worthy projects communities can spend their money on, but helping the city’s businesses survive the pandemic and retain jobs can’t wait.
A tip of the hat to three Umatilla County residents leaving their current jobs that have served the community in order to pursue a new career opportunity.
Helix School District Superintendent Darrick Cope is leaving the district after 27 years to work for the InterMountain Education Service District as its facilities and operations director. His colleagues say his many years of service to the small district with limited resources has left the district better than he found it.
Jaclyn Jenkins, Umatilla County Chief Deputy District Attorney, is leaving the county to become a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Portland. While she has tried cases in Umatilla County across the spectrum of criminal activity, she has particularly been known for her tireless work on behalf of victims of sex crimes.
Kimberly Rill is leaving her position as CEO of the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce for a job as the education and workforce training coordinator for the Port of Morrow. While her time with the chamber was relatively short, she has helped guide local businesses through uniquely challenging times, and Hermiston business owners have expressed their gratitude for her help in navigating pandemic guidelines.
