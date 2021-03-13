A tip of the hat to Wil Phinney, who is retired after a long career in journalism in the area.
Phinney has had a long and storied career, from editing the Heppner Gazette-Times to breaking news on the Wasco County commune of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in The Dalles Weekly Reminder to decades leading the Confederated Umatilla Journal. He also did stints at both the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald.
Many people have benefitted from his thoughtful, ethical reporting that has gained the trust of countless sources and readers over the years, and his presence in the pages of local publications will be missed.
A tip of the hat to Hermiston Parks and Recreation’s recreation supervisor Brandon Artz, who was recognized by the city of Hermiston this week for taking action during a shooting incident that took place near city hall in Hermiston on Feb. 10. According to the city, Artz stopped to ask a man in distress if he needed help and ended up calling 911 and keeping the alleged shooter away from a dropped firearm until police could arrive and secure the scene. A dog that was injured protecting its owner on the scene, and the dog’s owner also deserve a tip of the hat for their actions that helped prevent a worse outcome.
A kick in the pants to the mess that has been caused by the U.S. Census Bureau’s announcement that the census information needed for states to redraw district boundaries for state legislatures and Congress will not be coming until September.
In Oregon, the state Legislature is going ahead with public hearings on the matter despite having no data or proposed maps to show voters. In fact, legislators don’t even know yet who will drawing the lines, because Oregon’s constitution gives legislators until the end of July 1 to redistrict before the job is kicked to the secretary of state, who has until Aug. 15 to submit maps. The census bureau’s timeline makes meeting either deadline impossible. Other states face similar constitutional quandaries.
The makeup of legislative and congressional districts are key to shaping politics for the next decade. Perhaps the pandemic really has made releasing the needed population data before September impossible, but if there is any way to speed up the process while maintaining the same accuracy, the Biden administration needs to make sure that happens.
