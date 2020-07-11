A tip of the hat to Brooke Boothman, the 9-year-old girl from Athena who took the initiative to raise nearly $300 for Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center in Walla Walla, Washington.
Brooke wanted to honor a friend from school who survived cancer, and came up with the idea to make and sell bracelets to support the cancer center. She ended up raising about three times her goal.
Her act of kindness shows no one is too young to make a positive difference in the world.
A kick in the pants to any employer who is making their employees feel pressured to come in to work while sick.
Umatilla County Public Health officials have traced large numbers of COVID-19 cases to people coming to work while knowingly experiencing symptoms. Everyone is responsible for their own actions, of course, and people should be choosing to stay home rather than risking the health of their co-workers and customers. But for some people, giving up a paycheck because of a cough is a difficult sacrifice.
In the middle of a global pandemic, employers should be making the decision to stay home while sick an easy one by offering paid leave for as long as doctors recommend the person stay home, with no pressure or guilt. Scrambling to cover a few missed shifts is a better alternative to the entire business being shut down due to a worksite outbreak or a renewal of Phase 1 restrictions for the entire community.
A tip of the hat to people who are being cooperative when local businesses ask them to don a mask inside, even if they don’t want to. These rules designed to help keep everyone safe weren’t created by local business owners or their employees, and it isn’t fair for anyone to take it out on them.
If a surprise inspection by a state agency catches them not in compliance, they could be fined or shut down. Businesses we talked to over the past week have expressed their gratitude to the customers who have helped take that worry off their plate by simply showing up already masked.
A tip of the hat to the parents who are keeping their children healthy and busy all summer while many of their usual summer activities are canceled. As hard as this pandemic has been on adults, it can’t be any easier on children who have moved on from missing school to missing summer camp and Disneyland.
Keep up the good work, but also don’t feel too guilty if some days go better than others.
