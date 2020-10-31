Voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to turn in their ballots, but a tip of the hat to those who have already voted. Mailing in or dropping off your ballots early can help the county elections office spread out the workload of processing what is shaping up to be an unusually high turnout.
Voting is an important right, one people throughout history have been willing to risk their freedom, their safety or even their lives for. Even this year, in the United States, voters in some states are standing in line for several hours for the right to vote. In light of the comfort and ease with which Oregonians are able to vote, no one should shirk the opportunity to participate in choosing who will represent them in all levels of government.
A tip of the hat to the Columbia Development Authority board for rescinding its previous vote to put in writing an intent to deed the industrial lands of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot to the Port of Morrow and Port of Umatilla.
It could very well be that the ports are the best option to help shape the economic development of those highly valuable parcels, but such a momentous decision deserves more discussion and thought than it received the first time around.
A kick in the pants to the circumstances that have led to Boise Cascade considering a shutdown and/or layoffs at their Elgin plywood plant. Such a closure would be a major economic blow to the community, and a personal blow to many families there.
The plant’s obstacles include a lack of logs due to recent wildfires and an order by the Department of Environmental Quality regarding wastewater use at the facility, which Boise Cascade asserts is also linked to wildfires that can boost dioxin levels in water. This is yet another example of why better forest management and fire prevention measures are crucial for Oregonians’ physical and economic health.
A tip of the hat to people who are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their celebration of Halloween this weekend by skipping house parties and other behavior that could turn into a super-spreader event. The sacrifices you’re making this year could save a life, prevent a local business from closing or help get kids back to school faster.
