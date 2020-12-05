A tip of the hat to all the volunteers in Hermiston, Pendleton and elsewhere who came together to provide free Thanksgiving meals to members of the community.
It would have been easy to cancel the annual tradition in light of the pandemic, but instead people stepped up and made sure it still happened in a drive-thru and delivery format. It was likely a boon for many people who were facing bare cupboards as the end of the month approached, or perhaps were struggling at the thought of cooking a traditional Thanksgiving meal for themselves when they were celebrating the holiday alone this year.
A tip of the hat to the Pendleton City Council for reversing the city’s previous intent to return the stamps bearing names of Confederate leaders to city sidewalks along Byers Avenue after the sidewalks were replaced.
These conversations about the balancing act between preserving history and not giving undue honor to those whose actions perpetuated terrible wrongs are conversations that we as a nation, and as a community, need to keep having in a nuanced, thoughtful way.
Discussions surrounding some historical figures, such as George Washington, who owned slaves but also did many great things for this nation, are more complicated. But when considering the legacy of a Confederate figure, such as Jefferson Davis, who was a vocal champion for the expansion of slavery into the territories while serving in the Senate, and went on to lead a rebellion against the United States that cost more than 600,000 lives — and evaluating his (basically nonexistent) connection to Pendleton — there just isn’t a compelling argument for why his name should continue to grace the sidewalks there.
A tip of the hat to Umatilla County for its efforts to hand out COVID-19 prevention kits, including information, masks and hand sanitizer, to farmworkers in the area.
Public health officials say farmworkers are one of the area’s populations that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and we applaud efforts to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 as we enter the final stretch before the protection of a vaccine becomes available.
