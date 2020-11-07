A tip of the hat to all of the local candidates who ran in this week’s election.
Whether they won or they lost, they were willing to offer their time in serving their community rather than just sitting at home complaining. Those who were the only candidate running for their seat at least gave voters the opportunity to vet them and decide whether to write in a different name, and those who ran in contested races gave voters a choice and helped encourage additional discussion on important issues.
Some of the positions, such as sheriff, are paid jobs that, while difficult, at least result in financial compensation. But many city councilors, mayors and and members of taxing district boards are unpaid volunteers who work a regular day job, and then come home to read up on land use decisions or sit in on conference calls with state legislators. In return for that work, they are sometimes met with name-calling or baseless accusations from the very people they are trying to serve.
Elected officials are far from perfect, and there is nothing wrong with valid constructive criticism — in fact, we encourage it. But somebody’s got to do the work, and we’re grateful for those willing to step up and face that scrutiny.
A tip of the hat to paid election officials and volunteers in Umatilla County, Morrow County and elsewhere who make our elections possible by counting and recording votes.
Like people in many professions this year, they’ve been slandered repeatedly, accused of being liars and cheats by those who don’t like the outcomes they report. But throughout the election season they’ve worked tirelessly to support this core component of our democracy, from helping people fix errors on their registration before the deadline to staying up counting votes well past midnight on election night.
A kick in the pants to people carelessly sharing misinformation through social media or word of mouth this year without fact-checking it through credible sources.
Every major news story, from COVID-19 to the election, draws out bad actors who purposely sow lies and confusion. It is frustrating to see how many Americans fall for their tricks.
An oft-cited study by MIT scholars in 2018 showed that false news travels six times faster around Twitter than factual articles. People are much more likely to hit “share” on a lie carefully crafted to fit their worldview than on the truth, which doesn’t often fit such clean narratives.
We hope people think more carefully about their own role in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.