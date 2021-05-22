A kick in the pants to Umatilla County’s low voter turnout.
This week’s election featured two bonds and many contested races of significance to the community. Hermiston and Pendleton school board members will shape most Umatilla County students’ experience as those students try to catch up after a year of distance learning while COVID-19 still circulates in their communities. The Blue Mountain Community College board will tackle tough decisions that might make or break the college during a critical time in its history.
And yet a measly 19% of Umatilla County voters decided to exercise their right to have a say in who will be making those decisions. A total of 37,951 voters chose to forfeit their voice. That puts the county third to last, just above Crook and Linn counties.
Low voter turnout is a consistent problem for Umatilla County. The phenomenon can create unequal representation, as those most likely to vote often don’t represent the general population. Their average age is far older, for example, and they tend to be less moderate.
Community leaders — elected officials, activists, church leaders, service club members — need to put their heads together and think about ways to increase participation in future elections.
A tip of the hat to all those who ran for office in the May 18 election. Campaigning is a significant time commitment, whether candidates win or lose. We appreciate those willing to move away from simply complaining and actually do something to try and make their community a better place.
Those who lost their races helped prompt more discussion and scrutiny, and gave voters a choice that may have helped spur more people to turn in a ballot. Those who won their races will now face even more time commitments, but also the opportunity to make a real difference. We hope they approach their office with wisdom and integrity.
A tip of the hat to InterMountain Education Service District’s Migrant Education Program, which recognized its graduating seniors on May 15.
Seniors there shared how much the program’s additional support meant to them during their education. One student said it helped her not only feel more at ease as she started at a new school, but inspired her to pursue a teaching degree. It seems the program is working as intended.
