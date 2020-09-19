A tip of the hat to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts and Umatilla County Tax Assessor Paul Chalmers for their long years of service to their community.
Roberts announced this week that he is retiring effective Dec. 1 after nearly 18 years as police chief. He was the youngest police chief in the state when he took over the role at age 33, and helped stabilize the department and build its credibility after his predecessor was fired. Such public leadership roles are never easy, but he has helped Pendleton navigate safely through difficult circumstances, from the tens of thousands of often-rowdy, out-of-town visitors for each year’s Pendleton Round-Up, to recent competing protests.
Chalmers also announced his retirement as of next week after 30 years working for the county’s assessment and taxation arm. Such jobs can be complex, unglamorous work, but efficient collection of the county’s taxes is vital work that secures funding for everything from roads to the county health department. Chalmers is respected throughout the state, and at the newspaper we have appreciated his willingness to patiently walk reporters through complicated taxation issues so that we can better inform the public of how their money is being collected and spent.
A tip of the hat to everyone involved in launching Boardman’s new food pantry this year. While Boardman residents could previously drive the 12 miles to Irrigon’s pantry, having emergency food services closer to home — and even willing to deliver — puts that aid in the reach of more people who may have transportation difficulties or need to quarantine.
Organizers say the pantry has experienced a bounty of material support from private industry, nonprofits, individuals and government agencies and as a result the project has been able to serve hundreds of area residents who have been hit with difficult circumstances this year.
A tip of the hat to Umatilla County for beefing up its health department, including a new epidemiologist and an expanded nursing position. As we head into the convergence of the winter flu season with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, with a COVID-19 vaccine likely on the way, the department will need a proactive approach and plenty of help to handle it all.
