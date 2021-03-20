A tip of the hat to plans to demolish and replace what’s left of the Thorn Hollow Bridge much sooner than expected.
The bridge, located on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, was damaged too badly to continue using during the regional flood of February 2020. Initial plans stated it may take as long as seven years to replace, but officials from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Umatilla County and the Oregon Department of Transportation worked together on a funding plan they now say could see the remainder of the bridge demolished by the end of this year.
These sorts of public works projects often take far too long, while those who live and work in the area have their daily commutes significantly disrupted. We’re glad to hear of agencies collaborating to help bring this particular problem to an end sooner than expected.
A tip of the hat to the new system in Umatilla and Morrow counties that will let people sign up for text alerts to remind them of their court dates.
Ideally, everyone would recognize the importance of showing up to court and keep track of dates on their own, but not everyone is at that place in their life yet. A simple reminder could help prevent some defendants from derailing their life further with additional charges or warrants, and avoids wasting the court’s time.
Sometimes simple solutions can have a big impact, and we hope this is one of those times.
A tip of the hat to FFA, which has greatly added to generations of students’ education in Eastern Oregon and beyond.
While FFA students raise animals and learn about details of agricultural science, they also learn valuable skills that will benefit them no matter what their chosen profession — leadership, public speaking, research, advocacy, business acumen and more.
Like all extracurricular activities, local FFA chapters have seen significant disruption to their plans over the past year. But we’re glad to see many local students have stuck with it. During stressful, isolating times it helps to have things to look forward to and the support of a community, and FFA is one outlet for that. We hope despite the tumultuous school year, they have many good experiences with the organization in their future.
