A tip of the hat to everyone who helped keep several protests representing a diverse range of viewpoints in Eastern Oregon peaceful.
Whether Eastern Oregon residents were getting together because they were angry about businesses hurt by government regulations regarding COVID-19, or because they were angry about systemic racism and instances of police brutality, the overwhelming majority were able to express those passionate feelings in a way that boosted their message without turning into violent confrontation.
Competing demonstrations in Hermiston for and against COVID-19 measures on May 30 wisely stayed far apart from each other rather than inflaming tensions, and protesters at Black Lives Matter events were able to let taunts from passing vehicles go.
We also appreciate the politeness with which East Oregonian staff were treated at each event, at a time when many journalists around the nation have been yelled at, tear gassed, hit or arrested for doing their jobs.
Civic engagement is a cornerstone of democracy, and the way Umatilla County and Morrow County residents comported themselves while making their voices heard is a credit to Eastern Oregon. We hope people bring this same level of engagement into this year’s general election.
A kick in the pants to the near-instant failure of a system for making appointments at the Department of Motor Vehicles that even the department’s spokesperson called “wholly inadequate.”
The system crashed on June 1 after being overwhelmed with thousands of calls on its first day. It marks the latest failure in a list of state-run technological systems that have not worked, from the infamous Cover Oregon website fiasco to the thousands of Oregonians who have yet to see a single cent in unemployment benefits after being laid off more than two months ago.
Our state is facing crucial challenges on multiple fronts right now, from health care to the economy. Oregonians need their government to get it together and serve them in a reliable way.
A kick in the pants to whoever keeps breaking in to the Pioneer Park Aviary in Walla Walla, Washington, and killing birds, including peacocks and swans.
The senseless act is the sort of thing that hurts an entire community and discourages future investment in community assets that increase a city’s livability.
