A kick in the pants to blaming certain races for the spread of COVID-19.
We’ve seen it multiple times throughout the pandemic, first with reported incidents across the country of people yelling at Americans of Asian descent about the “Chinese flu,” and then with reports locally that some people were avoiding tribal members after hearing that Umatilla County’s first case was an employee of Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Now, we’re starting to see some in the area blame Latino immigrants, migrant workers or Hermiston’s Hispanic population in general for the high rate of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, based on anecdotal evidence they are hearing that the virus has hit the county’s Latino population harder.
There is a difference between noting that a particular group has been more vulnerable to the virus because of their circumstances and blaming them for it. For example, it is appropriate to ask what can be done to better protect the elderly from COVID-19, without saying that it is senior citizens’ fault that Umatilla County has had so many deaths.
Similarly, people can note that Latino workers are often overrepresented in high-risk workplaces, such as food processing plants without seemingly saying that Umatilla County’s outbreaks are its Latino population’s fault. We don’t know the race of the person who introduced COVID-19 into workplaces, such as Lamb Weston’s Hermiston plant.
We believe comments by orthopedic surgeon Jeremy Anderson about “one type of community” spreading the virus veered into that territory during an Aug. 4 meeting with county officials, which he apologized for after Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center CEO Lisa Guzman pushed back.
We have seen many instances of Latino residents being an example to others in taking the virus seriously, such as Hermiston’s Latino city councilors wearing masks to a city council meeting before most of the rest of the council started doing so.
We have also seen people of many other races — white, Black, Indian American — be equally good examples, proving that race isn’t a good predictor of who is taking COVID-19 seriously.
A tip of the hat to organizers of the Aug. 4 regional coronavirus response meeting, which, while it generated some controversy, also generated good ideas and good energy toward helping tackle this public health crisis in Umatilla County.
It will take some serious effort to reduce our county’s COVID-19 levels to a point where the state (and customers) believe it is safe for businesses to reopen, and that effort will start with solid collaboration.
