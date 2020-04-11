A tip of the hat to those who are being good neighbors by socially distancing and being honest about their health.
Cases of COVID-19 announced in Umatilla and Morrow counties are a mixture of people who were in contact with a previously known case and people who were not anywhere near any of the known cases, which tells us two things: One, people who have COVID-19 are spreading it to others before they know they have it, and two, there are cases walking among us that have not been identified.
That means this is absolutely not the time to hide the new cough you just developed, to report to work even though you were running fever a few hours ago, or to run to the store to pick up a few things while feeling under the weather. Such a choice could lead to someone walking through the air you coughed into moments before and bringing that virus into the nursing home where they work or home to a spouse with a medical condition.
When a test for COVID-19 does come back positive, the county health department is contacting those who were known to be in contact with the person, back to 48 hours before their symptoms developed. While everyone is entitled to make their own decisions regarding sharing health information with others, we would encourage people to consider adopting the same policy for themselves, should they get sick but are told by their doctor they don’t meet all the criteria for getting tested.
Reaching out to co-workers or a family member you visited recently to let them know you woke up with a fever this morning could help them take social distancing and hygiene measures more seriously while they wait to see if they develop any symptoms of their own.
All these social distancing sacrifices are difficult, but there is evidence we’re saving lives. Because of how well Oregon has flattened the curve, we have been able to send 140 ventilators to New York City and leave other resources for use by harder-hit states. That means our efforts are not only helping Oregonians, but also creating a positive ripple effect across the country.
A tip of the hat to everyone doing what they can to safely support local businesses during this difficult time. Who knew that ordering takeout would be considered a public service in 2020?
We hope restaurants and other businesses that have changed their business model during this pandemic will help by providing updated information on their websites, social media and answering machines to make it easier for people who want to do their part but don’t have the time to drive around to every restaurant in town to check if it’s open.
We know it’s a time of upheaval for many industries, but taking a few minutes to post a menu, updated hours or delivery options online can help us help you.
A tip of the hat to internet providers, cellphone carriers, school districts and businesses that are getting internet access to households that need it for school or work. Charter, for example, is providing free internet for 60 days to students who didn’t previously have internet access.
Those types of efforts, both nationally and on a local level, help reduce inequality in distance learning, but also help provide some much-needed connection in a time of increased physical isolation.
