A tip of the hat to Pendleton High School graduate Julie Rowell and a big shout-out to the teachers at PHS and all around Umatilla County.
Sometimes good news can seem hard to come by, but a story this week about Rowell is exhibit No. 1 in a showcase of good people doing good things and securing recognition.
Rowell was recently honored with the Milken Educator Award — perhaps one of the most prestigious honors for a teacher in the United States — and she credited instructors at PHS for her success.
Rowell, who teaches migrant students at Gresham High School, said she was surprised with by the honor. She named two PHS teachers, Kathryn Yougman and Shelle Bixler, as her inspiration to become a teacher.
Rowell’s dedication and excellence is not just a reflection on her great talents, but is also indicative of the great teachers at PHS. Teachers play a critical — but often overlooked — role in shaping our youths and inspiring students to reach high to attain their goals.
A tip of the hat to the Hermiston Assembly of God Church with its effort as part of the “I love My City” campaign to collect donations for the TruCare Pregnancy Resource Center.
TruCare provides support and education for men and women who must make decisions regarding pregnancy. The effort by the church is another good example of a local organization reaching out to help make a difference in the lives of area residents.
A kick in the pants to lawmakers who are already gearing up to turn the 2020 Oregon legislative session into another political battleground over such issues as the cap-and-trade bill. Often dubbed the “short session,” the monthlong period is not the right time to tackle flashpoint issues with potential long-lasting implications.
A tip of the hat to SAIF, which will host free agriculture safety seminars Jan. 14-15 in Hermiston. The sessions are important because they are crucial to ensuring that those of us who toil in the agriculture industry remain safe. It may seem like an inconsequential effort, but it isn’t. That’s because as a county that depends on agriculture as it primary economic engine, safety of our workers should be a priority. If you get a chance, don’t forget to attend these important safety sessions.
A tip of the hat to people who sacrificed time with friends and family to keep things running over the holidays.
Some people are fortunate enough to work for schools, government offices or businesses that can shut down during the final days of December. But there are many others who must forgo holiday travel plans or Christmas dinner in order to care for sick hospital patients, fight fires, keep grocery stores open and perform other tasks. News doesn’t stop breaking over winter break, so we feel your pain.
To those who kept our power on or our roads safe or even just gave people the option of going out to a movie with the family on Christmas or New Year’s, thank you. To those who have been enjoying a nice break from work, we look forward to you answering the voicemails our reporters left you over the break.
