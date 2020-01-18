A tip of the hat to Tygh Campbell, Umatilla Electric Cooperative linemen and all of those citizens who joined together to help pull vehicles from ditches and plow roadways so stranded motorists could get somewhere out of the elements.
Conditions on Wednesday night forced the Oregon Department of Transportation to keep Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Ontario and Highway 11 between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater closed overnight, leading to many people opting for alternative routes off the major roadways. Many that night trying to traverse the county’s back roads found themselves stuck in dangerous conditions, where they had to rely on emergency personnel and friendly neighbors like Campbell to save them from being stranded.
“You always have to make sure your neighbors are taken care of,” Campbell said.
And indeed, Campbell and others did just that Wednesday night, showing we remain a community that cares.
A tip of the hat to the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners for approving a $60,000 loan for the East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District to replace a 13-year-old ambulance with a cracked cylinder head.
The district’s 2006 Ford Ambulance has been out of commission for a few weeks, and the costs to repair the vehicle would have outweighed total replacement, Mark Moore, the ambulance district administrator, said. He anticipates the new rig — a four-wheel-drive 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 — will be ready to roll in the next couple of weeks. The new ambulance will provide a reliable emergency vehicle for the district, which covers 450 square miles encompassing Athena, Weston, Adams and Helix, and had been relying on its secondary ambulance, a 1998 Chevrolet.
We applaud both organizations’ ability to work together to strike an accord that benefits both and, more importantly, the residents of the district.
It’s a little late, but a tip of the hat and a bit of encouragement for all who set goals for the new year and find themselves bogged down a couple of weeks into the new year.
We know that many new year’s resolutions end almost before they get started. Most of the time, resolution goals are the hardest to achieve, so it usually comes as no surprise when some goals are not met, or are not met as initially planned. But we believe the concept on face value — having the self-awareness to realize that there is some potential for self-improvement — is one that has a great deal of merit.
We encourage those who have set resolution goals to keep working toward them and remember a setback isn’t a failure unless you allow it to be. We encourage everyone to keep plugging away, no matter what the goal. Stay positive. Look to others for help and encouragement and, above all else, remember those goals are still within reach.
