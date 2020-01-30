A tip of the hat to the Holocaust survivors, their decedents and others who worked to educate the world during International Holocaust Awareness Day.
Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Germany’s largest concentration camp. The anniversary came on the heels of a Pew Research study showing that less than half of the Americans surveyed could answer basic multiple-choice questions about the Holocaust, such as how many Jewish people were murdered (approximately six million) and how Hitler came to power (through a democratic political process).
Meanwhile, hundreds of anti-Semitic hate crimes are reported in the United States each year.
We wish we could say the problem has been solved in our part of the country, but Nazi symbols and language graffitied at Pendleton City Hall this week show there is still work to be done. We don’t know if the perpetrator was an immature youth acting out of ignorance or an adult displaying a more calculated form of hate. What we do know is the importance of everyday people speaking out against bigotry when they see it.
Each of us has the power to set the tone within our own sphere of influence that prejudice is not acceptable — in Eastern Oregon, or anywhere else.
A kick in the pants to scammers who will be looking for a way to cash in on tax season.
Remember, the IRS will never sent unsolicited emails to ask for personal information and will not call you to demand you pay your taxes immediately using a method such as a wire transfer or gift card. They will not threaten to send police to your door or suspend your Social Security number.
Visit www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts to read more about common tax scams and how to know if someone is really from the IRS.
A tip of the hat to our subscribers and advertisers that allow us to continue serving Eastern Oregon readers with information about everything from what happened at the latest city council meeting to who won Friday's basketball game.
Warren Buffett's announcement this week that he was getting out of the newspaper business by selling all 31 of Berkshire Hathaway's newspapers brought another round of articles across the country about the proliferation of "news deserts" where communities are receiving no news coverage.
Illustrating the type of mental disconnect we frequently run up against, a 2018 Pew Research survey found that 71% of Americans thought that their local news outlet was doing well financially but only 14% had paid for local news in the past year.
If you paid to read this or purchased advertising to support it, thank you. If you're reading this for free, thank someone you know who does subscribe, or one of the businesses whose advertising you see in today's paper.
