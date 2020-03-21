A tip of the hat this week to frontline workers who are putting themselves at risk by showing up to work every day to help the rest of us get food, medical care and other essentials.
At the top of this list are medical professionals across the country, some of whom are continuing to report to work despite their hospitals running out of, or severely rationing, personal protective gear, such as masks and gloves. It has gotten so bad in some parts of the country that the Providence network of hospitals is issuing a call for volunteers to sew masks at home, so that health care workers no longer have to resort to bandanas and other makeshift attempts to protect themselves.
So far, Oregon has been lucky to have only (as of Friday afternoon) 114 cases, spread out throughout the state, but that number grows daily, and we will need our doctors and nurses more than ever as it does.
We also salute pharmacists, grocery store workers, food delivery drivers, truck drivers, postal carriers, utility workers and more who form the lifeblood of our day-to-day existence and continue to show up while other Americans are able to retreat to the safety of their homes. Please, be extra nice to them in this time when frustrations and worries are running high.
A kick in the pants to those who are taking wholly unnecessary risks with others’ health right now.
A video circulating social media shows thousands of college students crowding together in Florida at clubs and on beaches, telling reporters that they don’t care if they catch coronavirus while partying.
While much of the focus on the dangers of COVID-19 have been focused on who is dying of it, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis this week showed that 38% of COVID-19 patients in the United States sick enough to need hospitalization between Feb. 12 to March 16 were younger than 55. France has stated that half of its patients in intensive care for the virus have been younger than 65, and other European countries have begun to report similar results.
Those who “don’t care” if they catch the virus are not only putting themselves in danger, but also risk spreading the virus friends, family, co-workers and casual contacts — some of which may be at higher risk of death and other serious complications. They’re also putting the health care workers who must treat those cases at risk.
We had our own case of unwise risk-taking in Pendleton this week with the Rainbow Cafe defying the governor’s orders for restaurants and bars to switch to takeout and delivery only. This outbreak is asking for difficult sacrifices from everyone right now, but if people are making the heartbreaking choice to cancel weddings, funerals and other long-awaited major life events for the sake of their loves ones’ safety, others should ask themselves what makes their wants more important.
