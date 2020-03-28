A tip of the hat to all the people who continue to step up and help their community in this time of need. While much of the news we are reporting seems grim, we have also had a steady stream of positive stories coming in.
The city of Umatilla offered to feed the entire city, free of charge, no strings attached, and they delivered more than 2,800 meals and pumped $28,000 into the local restaurant economy. Mama Bear’s Quilt Shop in Stanfield gave out kits and rallied quilters to make hundreds of masks to donate to local medical professionals and emergency responders. Hodgen’s Distributing made free banners for local restaurants that advertise their new takeout hours. Farmers Ending Hunger is increasing donations. The list goes on.
A tip of the hat to government and health organizations that have listened to concerns and are now increasing their transparency, but also a kick in the pants that it took so much pressure from journalists to get them to the point.
We believe the information that is now being released — numbers of hospitalizations, test performed, ventilators, ICU beds, surgical masks, etc. — can help save lives. Speaking in abstract terms of “flattening the curve” to keep medical resources from being “overwhelmed” is one thing, but knowing exactly how many people in your county are at risk for needing treatment versus how many ventilators are available for them can drive home a sense of urgency.
We’re still fighting some battles — trying to convince Umatilla County Public Health to release the same amount of demographic information about new COVID-19 patients as some other counties, for example — but the public knows more now than they did a week ago. That’s a step in the right direction.
A tip of the hat to our co-workers who lost their jobs this week. It was a rough week for our staff, with eight layoffs locally at the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald as EO Media Group cut its workforce by 18% companywide to make up for the plunging ad revenues we are now experiencing. The layoffs spanned multiple departments, but each person who lost their job worked tirelessly in one way or another to bring you vitally important information during this and other crises. Our loss is the community’s loss.
Those of us who are left are as committed as ever to bringing you valuable, localized, up-to-date information that in many cases no one else is reporting on right now. We may be (mostly) working from home, but we are still chasing down stories, and we’re always happy to hear from anyone who has a tip for us to pursue.
A kick in the pants to this virus. We hate it as much as everyone else does.
