A tip of the hat to regional Republican lawmaker Rep. Greg Barreto. The Cove House of Representatives lawmaker announced he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Barreto said during a recent interview that he is a firm believer in a citizen legislature and that politics shouldn’t become a profession. Barreto, who will have served three terms, appears ready to step back and let someone else from the region run for his House seat.
Barreto deserves a great deal of credit for performing his duty as a citizen-lawmaker, serving his district and then moving on.
While we don’t agree with term limits, we do not believe that elected slots in the state Senate and the House should become lifelong positions that stretch for decades.
Barreto performed his public service. He gave back to his community. Now he believes it is time to move out of the way.
Good for him.
A tip of the hat to Blue Mountain Community College for finding an innovative way to help students with their textbook costs.
The college announced recently it saved students $1.1 million since 2015 by encouraging faculty to use open education resources, or learning material that is in the public domain or under open licensing pacts.
It is a low-cost, effective way to slash student spending and, at the same time, provide a viable platform for people to secure a higher education.
A quarter of all courses at the college now utilize the open source method.
A kick in the pants to the parties involved in the apparent stalemate to stop all of those who have labored for so long and come up so short on resolving the proposed 293-mile Hemingway-to-Boardman power transmission line.
After years of public meetings, debates and studies, two La Grande groups filed lawsuits in federal court to block the venture, which is slated to run through Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Baker counties.
The project is going through a review by Oregon Department of Energy and the power line is a linchpin for Idaho Power’s plans to meet future power needs.
We don’t begrudge the two La Grande groups for filing the lawsuits. That is their right. What we find disappointing is that after this long and so many years the two sides remain so far apart in terms of a workable compromise.
Chalk up another win for the lawyers on this one. Surely, we can do better than this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.