A tip of the hat to this week’s announcement that the state’s unemployment rate fell below 4%.
There are always plenty of provisos, and statistics can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people, but the news recently about the state’s unemployment rate is a welcome sign as the new year approaches.
It means, essentially, that a lot of people in the state are working and that should mean good things for the future.
The economy is humming, apparently. The unemployment rate for the nation is 3.5%, a historic low.
The key question — as always — is how long will such significant unemployment lows continue, but for now, we all should stop and take a collective breath. The nation, in terms of employment and the economy, is in a good place now.
A tip of the hat to all of the individuals now in the running to replace U.S. Rep. Greg Walden. Walden announced earlier this fall that he will not run for re-election for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers a huge swath of Oregon, including Eastern Oregon.
Recently, former Union County Commissioner Jack Howard threw his hat into the ring for the position. He joins fellow GOP candidates Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz and Knute Buehler.
Three Democrats, John Holm, Raz Mason and Isabella Tibetts, are also running.
Whoever wins, all of these individuals should be lauded for stepping up and getting involved in the political process.
A kick in the pants to the flu. Yes, the familiar malady is back and it has reappeared with a vengeance. So far more than 1,000 Oregonians have been struck down by the virus. None of us can do very much about the flu virus, but we can protect ourselves. That means getting the flu vaccine. Area residents can get the vaccine at a number of places and it is a proven and effective measure to fight off the virus. A few minutes out of the day to get a flu shot will pay off down the road. So, get your flu shot.
A kick in the pants and a familiar reminder that winter weather is here to stay, so that means while we travel this holiday week we should all be extra careful on the roads. Winter weather can arrive unexpectedly and create real-time hazards for all of us. Don’t let a winter storm spoil your Christmas-time plans. Keep a watchful eye on the weather forecast and, most of all, slow down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.