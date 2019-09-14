The Pendleton Round-Up attracts cowboys and rodeogoers to town every September, and Oregon’s university presidents as well, who come to town for alumni events and to join in Friday’s Westward Ho! Parade.
On Thursday, as is their tradition, the leaders of three Oregon universities sat down with the East Oregonian editorial board for a look back and the path forward for higher education in the state.
We tip our hat to Eastern Oregon University President Tom Insko, Oregon State University President Ed Ray, and University of Oregon Vice President Michael Andreasen for working to be sure that Oregon has first-rate public institutions of higher education.
Insko pointed out that with the passage of the Student Success Act, which injects $1 billion a year into Oregon’s K-12 education system, the higher education system will benefit also, as it opens up new opportunities for collaboration between the two systems. And these investments should result in improved high school graduation rates throughout the state, which means more graduates who may be bound for college.
So, we must now deliver a kick in the pants to the Oregon Legislature, to wake them up to the possibility of an unintended consequence of the Student Success Act: As the K-12 system graduates more, better-educated, college-bound students, Oregon’s higher education system must be able to grow to keep up with the demand. If higher education remains underfunded and our public colleges and universities cannot meet the needs of these students, expect to see a brain drain as Oregon’s best and brightest look outside the state for affordable institutions of higher learning that meet their needs.
A kick in the pants to Gov. Kate Brown’s office for the latest dust-up regarding the resignation of the state’s public records advocate. The state public records advisory panel was to meet Friday to figure out a way forward, but the fallout from the resignation of Ginger McCall will probably linger for quite some time. At the heart of the issue appears to be what McCall labeled as undue interference from Brown’s staffers who, allegedly, conveyed to her their wish that she line up her priorities with the governors.
The whole saga leaves a bad aftertaste, and Gov. Brown should step in personally — and in a very public way — to alleviate any confusion or fears from voters her office intended to influence what is supposed to be an independent position.
A tip of the hat to the Trump administration for its effort to repeal an Obama-era water protection agenda. The repeal of the Waters of the United States rule Thursday was a good first step toward creating a more level playing field regarding regulations and rules for water in the U.S.
Many environmentalists believe that this step will hurt our nation’s waters and increase pollution in many places, but the fact is our waterways are already protected by the Clean Water Act.
The Obama-era rule — which never was implemented because it was challenged in court — was just one more layer of bureaucracy that did more to hurt, rather than help, the nation.
A tip of the hat to Oregon marijuana retailers who began to remove vaping products from their shelves. The decision, of course, was prompted by a nationwide scare over a series of cases where Americans used vaping produced and then became severely ill or died.
There is a lot that is still unknown about the illness and deaths and people shouldn’t rush to judgment on what the cause is. But the decision to pull the vaping products is a wise one and should be lauded by voters.
