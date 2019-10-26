A kick in the pants to the two teenagers facing felony charges for assaulting a Pendleton man on the river parkway.
No one should feel any kind of apprehension or fear when they take a walk in one of the city’s parks or down by the riverfront.
That’s why the case of resident William Wehrli is so disturbing and should provoke some thought.
As readers probably already know, Werli was doing his workout Tuesday along the Pendleton River Parkway when he was allegedly assaulted by two teens.
The circumstances of the case are straightforward and police quickly arrested two suspects.
Police say the two teens face felony charges over the case.
The entire situation is unfortunate and especially calamitous for Wehrli.
The case will now go to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
If the two individuals are guilty of the assault, the district attorney’s office should punish them to the fullest extent of the law.
This kind of behavior has no place anywhere. We live in a rural area that offers a great way of life for all. Being afraid to walk along the parkway isn’t the type of atmosphere Pendleton wants to stimulate.
A tip of the hat to the Good Shepherd Health Care System, which is working to create new “community health improvement” program.
Good Shepherd and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton united to survey county residents regarding health care needs.
The survey helped build a database to create a better, overall response to health care needs locally. The idea is a sound one and shows that our health care providers are working to address the concerns and needs of the local population.
A kick in the pants to the results of a new report that shows the vaping rate among youths in the state continues to climb. The report is one more key piece of evidence that vaping is becoming a gateway for youths and addiction to nicotine. Nicotine addiction among youths isn’t a new paradigm, but what makes this new report so troubling is the nearly 80% rise by youths in the 11th grade between 2017 and 2019. The boost in youth vaping should give health care providers, parents and youths pause. The next big question is, how do we as a community stop the rise?
A tip of the hat to the effort by the Oregon Water Resources Commission to reach out to local communities to guarantee there will be clean and abundant water for our state.
Officials are now moving across the state and talking to community stakeholders to get input and be updated on each region’s water issues.
Water is so essential to life and the region’s biggest industry — agriculture — that we sometimes take it for granted. We shouldn’t. As the Earth warms, water will become another key factor in climate change. That means having a long-term plan in place is not only a good idea, but essential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.