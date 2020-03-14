A kick in the pants to those fanning the flames of misinformation and alarm regarding the potential pandemic from COVID-19.
The scene in some stores across the nation — and in Oregon — of empty shelves of toilet paper says a whole lot about how misinformation, and a kind of low-intensity alarm, is growing in the wake of the coronavirus. Nervousness about the malady is to be expected, given its seriousness. There is a lot that is not known about the virus. However, medical personnel in this nation and other places also know much about the virus, and that information is readily accessible on credible websites or at your local health department. Panic isn’t going to make a serious situation better.
“Each day we are learning more about COVID-19 and how to be responsible and responsive, while also balancing our actions with the need to react appropriately and not create undue stress, anxiety, panic or fear,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said in a press release. “It is a very difficult equation.”
While it is advisable to be prepared for a long stay at home if one becomes ill, rushing in terror to the nearest store isn’t a productive method either. Get educated. Read up on the virus from reputable sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Oregon Health Authority. We all need to be cautious, not panicked. As long as everyone faces this emergency in a methodical, sensible way, we will be able to move forward in a productive way.
A tip of the hat to Gov. Kate Brown who announced sweeping actions Thursday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus Thursday. Her actions — including barring the gathering of more than 250 people in one place and closing schools for at least two weeks, from Monday, March 16, until March 31 — will reverberate throughout the state for weeks to come, but it was the right move at the right time for the right reason.
A tip of the hat to Eastern Oregon’s congressional delegation — Sens. Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and Rep. Greg Walden — for their efforts to get the Trump administration to do a fast review of a major disaster declaration for local counties hit hard by floods last month. The lawmakers also emphasized the urgent need to provide assistance through other programs that would assist the hardest-hit areas — Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation — and provide statewide resources.
A kick in the pants to those who use prejudice and misunderstanding regarding people of Asian descent and others based on unfounded fears they may be more likely to have the coronavirus. That kind of behavior is unacceptable and ignorant and, during the time of crisis, something none of us need to deal with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.