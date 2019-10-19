A tip of the hat to Umatilla County and the city of Hermiston for striking a deal with Amazon to build new data centers near Stanfield.
The deal means the retail giant will get a 15-year property tax break but, in exchange, it will hire new employees from the local area and must invest no less than $200 million in the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone.
From our point of view, it seems like the county and Hermiston struck a pretty good deal with Amazon because it generates economic development that not only benefits Hermiston and Umatilla County, but Eastern Oregon as a whole.
Massive tax breaks to giant corporations can often go awry, but in this case, we believe the right decision was made.
A tip of the hat to all of those — farmers, conservationists and residents — who worked over the past few years to get pesticide levels in some Oregon waterways to drop. While the decline isn’t huge, it is a step in the right direction. In our part of the country, finding the right balance between protecting our public lands and waterways and allowing our hard-working farmers to produce food in the most effective ways possible should always be a key goal.
A kick in the pants to U.S. policy where an ongoing dispute is doing more to hurt our future than help it. We’ve already commented on this page that the news China will buy $40-50 billion in U.S. agriculture products is good news. President Trump has agreed to suspend planned boosts in tariffs on Chinese goods, and talks, we are told, continue on the issue. However, the recent agreement doesn’t do enough to eradicate tariffs on U.S. goods. The bottom line on all of this is the U.S. and China need to quickly find a middle ground on their trade disputes and move forward. Wars of words and tariffs may look good in the headlines for the Trump administration, but they don’t do a thing to help our farmers.
A kick in the pants to the Trump administration’s withdrawal from northern Syria that left our Kurdish allies out on a limb.
This week, Vice President Mike Pence announced the U.S. and Turkey agreed to a short cease-fire in the region to allow the Kurds to move out of the contested area. As readers probably already know, Turkey launched an ambitious incursion into the area to clear out Kurdish forces, whom they consider to be terrorists.
Short term, the American backout looks good politically, but the long-term implications of such a move haven’t been properly vetted or considered. We need to do better.
A tip of the hat to the Umatilla County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee for pulling together the effort to count everyone in the 2020 census. The Complete Count Committee kicked off with a brainstorming session in Pendleton and Hermiston, and by all accounts, the brainstorming sessions came up with some excellent ideas.
