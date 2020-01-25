A tip of the hat to those who worked so diligently to ensure that a public-private partnership to purchase more than 1,000 acres of property to protect a high-mountain moraine at Wallowa Lake came to fruition.
The partnership, between Wallowa County and two nonprofit groups, raised $6.5 million to buy 1,791 acres of the glacier-formed rocky hill known as a moraine, and now the chunk of land will remain free from development and protected for generations.
The land in question is considered sacred by the Nez Perce Tribe and is a key habitat area.
The landowner, the Ronald C. Yanke Family Trust, had considered a proposal to develop the property with three houses and a conference center. Now, it will be owned by Wallowa County and managed for forestry, grazing, habitat and cultural uses.
Kathleen Ackley, executive director of the Wallowa Land Trust, one of the partners that arranged the purchase, said Wallowa Lake is a textbook example of a lake formed by the retreat of glaciers.
Even when you’re standing at the foot of the lake it almost looks fake — like it’s an artificially created landscape. It’s so perfect,” she said. “For many people, it’s been the last remaining unprotected iconic landscape in the state of Oregon.”
The cooperative effort by the three groups shows what can happen when government and private citizens unite for a common goal.
A tip of the hat to the residents of McKay Creek Estates who recently put together a coat drive for the Pendleton Warming Station. The group collected 13 coats, and sweaters, long johns, socks and other clothing for the displaced. Thank you to the residents for their generosity.
A kick in the pants to Chinese officials who did not act fast enough to contain a flu-like coronavirus that has spread to many other nations. While the flu-like coronavirus isn’t a major global threat yet, it could prove to be a difficult malady to contain. The Chinese allowed this threat to morph into a serious situation when stronger measures, early on, could have averted such an emergency.
A tip of the hat to the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners who approved enterprise zones for Echo and Stanfield recently. The enterprise zones will give Echo and Stanfield key tools to help both communities generate business and economic development. Enterprise zones allow specific types of industrial and manufacturing development projects to garner tax exemptions. They are key tools to sparking growth.
