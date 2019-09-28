A tip of the hat to the many sponsors of a project in Athena to replace an old bridge over Wildhorse Creek that will allow salmon and lamprey to swim inside 18 miles of new habitat.
The bridge fell in disrepair and acted as a barrier for migrating fish. When the construction crews are finished installing the new bridge, sometime next month, salmon and lamprey will be flowing underneath for the first time in nearly a century. Once the new structure is complete, steelhead and other migrating fish found on the downstream side of the bridge will have 18 miles of new habitat opened to them — habitat that Rick Christian, project manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said is better for spawning and rearing.
The project, which is being paid for by a collection of different funds from outside Umatilla County, has many partners — including the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Umatilla Basin Watershed Council and the city of Athena — that should be thanked for stepping up to make the project possible.
A kick in the pants to the return of West Nile virus in Eastern Oregon. Two Baker County residents recently contracted West Nile virus from mosquito bites. There have been five other confirmed cases of Oregon residents contracting West Nile virus while in the state — three in Harney County and two in Malheur County. In addition, earlier this summer the virus was detected in mosquitoes at a testing site in Umatilla County. The virus and its annoying carriers continue to be a nuisance, and are worth paying attention to.
A tip of the hat to Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution’s new Wellness & Training Center and all those who worked to make it a reality. At Wednesday’s grand opening, Colette Peters, director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, spoke about the challenges correctional officers experience at work every day, and of the importance of exercise and stress management. The half basketball court, weight room and cardio equipment will provide EOCI staff with an inviting space to work out before or after work.
A kick in the pants to our federal lawmakers for the newest waste-of-time issue involving President Donald Trump. The news this week from Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that formal impeachment proceedings would begin against the president because of reports regarding suspicious activity between Trump and officials in the country of Ukraine was no surprise.
Trump isn’t without fault — and we certainly believe the president should be held accountable regarding provable lapses — but a formal impeachment inquiry is going to be a big waste of time. Why? Because while Democrats hold a majority in the House, they do not have the same luxury in the Senate. It is doubtful that Republicans in the Senate will blindly stand by and rubber-stamp whatever the House decides to do. What is the result? Big waste of time and money and effort.
A tip of the hat to the Pendleton Center for the Arts’ effort for the installation of two sets of binoculars on the Main Street Bridge. The funding for the small venture came from a grant from the county and several private donors. The binoculars are a public service and allow residents to view wildlife along the Umatilla River. This was a good project.
A tip of the hat to the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, which was touring local schools this week as part of its annual vision screenings for elementary and middle school-aged students. The Lions Club program has been around a while and is generally one of those extraordinary, unsung efforts we all eventually take for granted. We shouldn’t. The Lions Club program is a vital one and helps flag undiagnosed visions problems for youth. Local Pendleton Lions Club members volunteered to help, and the program shows, once again, how civic involvement is alive and well not only in our town but in our state.
