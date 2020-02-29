A kick in the pants to the Oregon Legislature. There may still be time to diffuse what is rapidly becoming a political Battle of Verdun in Salem, but issuing subpoenas — as the Democratically-controlled House did on Thursday to force Republicans back to the Oregon Capitol — isn’t going to help matters.
Twenty-one subpoenas were issued after Republican representatives — and senators — jumped ship in a boycott of Democratic plans to pass a controversial climate change bill. The move by the Republicans brought legislative work to a screeching halt in what is fast becoming a political tragedy.
The subpoenas theoretically require the lawmakers to appear before the committee on March 5, and to be “prepared to testify about your unexcused absences during the 2020 regular session of the Legislative Assembly.”
“We feel this is within our legal right to ask our colleagues to come back and explain before a committee why they feel it’s OK for them to not do their job,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said Thursday evening.
There is still time to right this foundering ship of state, but it will mean compromise by members of both political parties. It should also mean the climate change bill will be discarded and brought before voters. That may be a tall order, now that individual egos are involved in the success of the legislation, but someone needs to start being the adult in the room and get the 2020 Oregon Legislature back on track.
A tip of the hat to Jennifer McClure Spurgeon for standing as a fantastic example of what a mayor of a tiny town can be.
Spurgeon, who died Tuesday morning from cancer, something she had endured since an initial diagnosis in 2013, was passionate, capable and intelligent and set an outstanding example of what citizen political involvement can and should be.
A tip of the hat to Gov. Kate Brown for releasing $1.8 million in relief money in the wake of the recent flooding in the county. Brown could have held on to state money and used it as political leverage against Republicans, but she didn’t do that. Instead the governor did the right and honorable thing by releasing it.
A tip of the hat to the city of Hermiston for its new website on capital improvements — hermistonprojects.com — that adds a level of government transparency. The city didn’t have to create such a website, but the fact it did shows officials want to give local voters as much information as possible.
