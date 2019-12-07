A kick in the pants to people who are helping spread the flu around Umatilla County by not washing their hands or taking other precautions.
On Monday, more than one-fourth of students at McNary Heights Elementary School were out sick, causing them to miss out on educational opportunities. Other schools in the area are also seeing relatively high absence rates, and we’re guessing those numbers are also reflected in the workforce, where parents and guardians are taking sick days to care for children or because they contracted the illness themselves.
Schools are putting out guidelines to help slow the spread of the flu and similar illnesses, and we hope everyone heeds them. Wash your hands and other surfaces frequently, and cover your mouth when you sneeze. Don’t share items like hand towels or utensils with potentially contagious friends and family. Get a flu shot if you haven’t gotten one already. Take care of your immune system by getting plenty of rest, eating healthy and exercising. And don’t send your children to school sick, go to work sick or ask sick employees to come into work anyway.
And, it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
A tip of the hat to the Pendleton Round-Up for being named PRCA’s Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for the seventh time. The region’s biggest rodeo event has claimed the award in 2003, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Our local event beat out rodeos in Caldwell, Idaho, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Deadwood, South Dakota, and Dodge City, Kansas.
The Pendleton Round-Up is a nationally renowned event that we should all be proud of.
A tip of the hat to the Heppner High School football team for winning its third state title last weekend.
The Mustangs defeated top-ranked Kennedy High School, 12-7. The win is important to the student-athletes and their families, but it is also significant because it illustrates how a small, rural community can — and does — rally behind a group of dedicated athletes and coaches. Good job Mustangs.
A gentle nudge with the toe of our boot to all who can afford to help make the holidays just a bit more merry for those in need: Read through the “Guide to holiday giving in Umatilla County” in Thursday’s EO and find at least one way to donate your time, energy and/or money to help someone less fortunate.
And, a huge tip of the hat to the individuals, social service agencies and nonprofit organizations that work year-round to help those who have fallen on hard times. Helping people climb out of poverty and bad situations and into self-reliance is challenging work, and is seldom well paid — but knowing you make a positive impact on people’s lives is deeply gratifying, and we thank you for your efforts.
