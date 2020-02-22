A tip of the hat to the generosity of organizations and folks from across the region that was evident in the wake of the flood in Umatilla County for the past couple of weeks.
A good example is a $100,000 donation last week from Wells Fargo for flood relief. Wells Fargo was just one of several organizations and people who chose to give and to help our community in a time of need.
The efforts by Wells Fargo and others show clearly that rather than a cynical, disconnected society, we are indeed surrounded by caring people and organizations that are eager to help in a time of crisis. That should be good news for all of us.
In addition to financial donations, organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s Rapid Response Team, which works in conjunction with Samaritan’s Purse, and Team Rubicon have pulled into town and are assisting residents in the clean-up effort.
The nondenominational Christian disaster relief Samaritan’s Purse, which is led by evangelist Franklin Graham, responds to disasters around the world. In recent years, volunteers responded to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, the Australian wildfires, the 2018 Camp Fire in California and others. This is the group’s first West Coast flood response. Volunteers haul away yard debris, remove insulation, paneling and sheetrock, pull up flooring and generally get the house down to the studs and subfloor. Before leaving, they spray a coating of an antimicrobial substance called Shockwave to inhibit mold growth.
Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response organization and is working in conjunction with state and local authorities. Volunteers are conducting site surveys, debris management and cleaning out of homes in the communities affected by the flooding. Team Rubicon is also assisting with spontaneous volunteer management.
Thanks to the efforts of these volunteers, the residents most affected by the floodwaters will have help to get back on their feet. It’s a long process, made easier by the helping hands of others.
A tip of the hat to the U.S. Department of Transportation for its plan to free up $1 million in emergency funds earlier this week to help repair flood damage on highways and bridges in Eastern Oregon. The money will be essential as the state highway department works to rebuild damaged infrastructure caused by the natural disaster in the county.
A kick in the pants to Chemical Waste Management for illegally dumping radioactive waste from North Dakota at is landfill near Arlington. While the firm is authorized to dispose of hazardous materials, under Oregon law it can’t unload radioactive materials at the Arlington site. The company should have sought more clarity on whether it could dispose of such materials at the Arlington site.
A tip of the hat to the cell service that stayed, for the most part, functional in Umatilla County during the worst of the flood. Unlike in other counties — most notably Union — that went days without cell service and internet, the communication lines in Umatilla County remained up and running. That was especially crucial when the flood crisis was at its most dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.