A tip of the hat to Sgt. Kelly Parsons of the Hermiston Police Department, who recently came up with a good use for the department’s old uniforms.
After the police department upgraded to new uniforms a few years ago, a set of warm, durable coats for officers to wear in cold weather have been sitting in storage. During Monday’s city council meeting, Chief Jason Edmiston shared that Parsons asked if he could take the insignias off the old coats and hand them out to people in need, which Edmiston approved. He said Parsons is known for carrying extra socks with him to give out to people in need, and for other acts of giving that go above and beyond the line of duty.
The coats are one example in many where local law enforcement are stepping up to help the community. Other recent examples include collecting toys at Walmart for hospitalized children and their siblings, the Hermiston Police Department handing out 500 boxes of food and gifts for Christmas Express and Umatilla Police Department providing the money and assistance for students in need to buy Christmas presents for their family during Shop with a Cop.
We appreciate their commitment to both protecting and serving.
A tip of the hat to the Pendleton School District for saving so much money on the school bond. Six years ago, local voters stepped up and gave the school district the go ahead for a new bond and last week the district announced it will garner more than $3 million in savings through a refinance effort.
The refinance plan will mean a lower property tax rate for district patrons which should be — and is — great news.
The bond itself was a great idea as it helped pay for two new elementary schools and other improvements in the district.
When officials choose to use taxpayer dollars wisely it shows a high degree of competence. The school district deserves a big tip of the hat.
A tip of the hat to the city’s public works department’s Christmas display at the corner of Highway 11 and Southeast Emigrant Avenue. The display features three, 12-foot Christmas trees and thousands of holiday-themed lights. The display is stunning and should get everyone into the Christmas spirit.
A tip of the hat to Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan, who was chosen recently as the new president of the Oregon Sheriff’s Association.
Any time a local official is selected for a high-profile post, such as the top slot for the sheriff’s association, it is good for our local community. Rowan, who previously served as the vice president of the organization, will add a necessary Eastern Oregon perspective to this important organization.
A kick in the pants to voters of this great nation. While national headlines are cluttered with images and reports on the ongoing impeachment proceedings in Washington, D.C., angst about the nation’s future continues to grow. Battle lines are drawn and rhetoric pours out from each side of the political fence but voters should remember that, at the end of the day, they are the ones who control our political future. There needs to be more public involvement in all aspects of democracy, from the local hometown city council all the way up to Congress. It is easy to criticize from the sidelines but change only occurs when the body politic gets involved. Now is the time to be involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.