A big tip of the hat to several organizations and volunteers who stepped up this past week to help out during the holiday season.
A big shout-out to Blue Mountain Community College for hosting a Christmas Eve meal in Pendleton, and to the Community Fellowship Dinner committee for its meal on Christmas Day in Hermiston.
The individuals involved in the food drive at the Fellowship Hall at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church also deserve to be lauded, as they helped more than 200 families as Christmas approached.
The efforts show that spreading holiday cheer was common in our local area, and such events as the Giving Tree initiatives at Hamley’s and Rite Aid show community spirit is strong. That should be good news for us all.
These events are also just one more example of what caring community members can do when they unite for a good cause.
A kick in the pants to Washington state lawmaker Rep. Matt Shea, who apparently played an active role in the 2016 standoff at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge near Burns, and then journeyed throughout the West meeting with far-right extremist groups.
Shea was suspended from the Washington state House Republican caucus last week and that was the right move. When one is elected to office, whether it is at the federal, state or local level, voters expect a certain degree of decorum and thought to be exhibited. Shea’s efforts were neither.
A tip of the hat to all of us out there that have made, or will make, New Year’s resolutions. We wish all good luck with reaching their goals in 2020. The new year is, indeed, a good time to look toward the future and make a decision for change. Making a real change takes dedication and commitment, and we hope all of those who do decide to go down the New Year’s resolutions route are successful.
A kick in the pants to the individual or individuals who stole, and then torched a Les Schwab Tire Center service truck last week in Milton-Freewater.
The Milton-Freewater police and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter, and we hope that their efforts will prove fruitful soon.
This particular crime was noteworthy because of the way it was executed. Such a willful display of criminal intent should be a shock to the community. If anyone has information about this crime, they should contact the Milton-Freewater police or the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.