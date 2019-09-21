A tip of the hat to the Umatilla County Historical Society, who needs to do some renovating and wants help from the Pendleton Development Commission.
The organization already raised a lot of the cash needed for its capital improvement project but asked the commission last week for $15,803 to help complete repairs at the Heritage Station Museum and Community Thrift Shop.
Repairs include fixing a leaking roof, window replacements, new fencing and other minor upgrades.
Investing money into a community organization like the historical society is never a bad idea. In fact, it makes a great deal of sense.
The commission should carefully consider the proposal but, in the end, give the local group a hand up with their effort. The action will not only help the group but also facilitate the ongoing effort to preserve our history and celebrate our region.
A kick in the pants to the long list of intoxicated drivers who appeared in our police log on Tuesday after the weekend of the Pendleton Round-Up.
We’ve all been taught since our school years about the dangers of driving impaired, and we have all seen the tragic, fatal consequences that sometimes come with that decision. It should be a no-brainer to make alternate arrangements for transportation when you have plans for a night of drinking, but unfortunately some people never learn.
A tip of the hat to Walmart for their pollinator garden projects. The company is planting butterfly- and bee-friendly gardens at select stores and encouraging others to do the same.
Scientists have sounded the alarm in recent years about declining bee populations. More than a honey shortage is at stake — bees are a vital part of the pollination process that helps grow our food.
A handful of pollinator gardens across the country is a small step, but we hope it inspires others to look at what they can do to make the world a more pollinator-friendly place.
A kick in the pants to the possibility of a strike at Oregon’s seven public universities. SEIU 503 represents 4,500 classified staff who have authorized a strike starting Sept. 30 if an agreement can’t be reached before then.
The union has been bargaining with the universities since February. The main disagreement centers on cost of living allowances: The union wants 3% this year and 3.5% next year, while management has proposed 2% increases each year. We hope this contract can be settled at the bargaining table on Sept. 23, to avoid disruptions in services for over 100,000 public university students at the beginning of the school year.
