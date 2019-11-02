A tip of the hat to those who take the time to participate in democracy. It is, after all, one key to the health of our nation. That is why it is always with a certain degree of frustration we view challenges where city and county citizen committees are short active members.
A good case in point is in Hermiston, where its budget committee has two slots that have been open for a long time. The budget committee might not seem like a big deal, but it is this committee that tackles a $55 million budget. That budget is chock-full of taxpayer dollars. Your dollars.
Stepping up to take a volunteer position on a committee takes a lot of commitment. Let’s face it, spending a weeknight poring over budget numbers probably isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time.
But such work is vital to the health of our democracy. We need more people to get involved in our government. Our system is a simple one and it works best when citizen participate.
A tip of the hat to those who have turned in their ballots even though the county charter issue isn’t one to grab a lot of headlines nor attention from the public. Voting is one of the best and most simple ways to participate in our little experiment called democracy, and those who took the time in their busy day to vote on this matter should be praised. Sounds pretty mundane, but it isn’t. If you are an eligible voter in this county — or any other — you should be voting no matter how uninteresting the issue may seem.
A tip of the hat to all of those ghosts and goblins that dressed up to celebrate All Hallows Eve Thursday, and especially those who went the extra mile in their costumes. Every once in a while we all need to stop and lasso a little fun, and Halloween offers a great opportunity to do just that. And a special thank you to all of the business along Main Street who opened their doors to a host of robbers and ghosts and goblins and dinosaurs Thursday night for the annual downtown trick-or-treat event. Such events are not only a good thing for all the young trick-or-treaters, but shows a high degree of community spirit. Our merchants showed they interwoven into the fabric of our community, and that is a good sight to see.
