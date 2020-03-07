A kick in the pants to those spreading misinformation regarding the potential pandemic from COVID-19.
There is an old adage that the first casualty of war is the truth, and that seems to hold true when it comes to what some are saying about the virus. There is plenty of downright inaccurate information floating around about the malady, and readers should remember to be very judicious regarding what they accept as the truth. From President Trump on down, lots of wide-sweeping proclamations are washing across the collective consciousness of the nation about the new virus. The best place to find out the truth is to go online to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization and read the information that is readily available.
It’s not just misinformation that’s been spreading like wildfire. Director of Umatilla County Health Department Joe Fiumara said this week that the health department has been hearing reports of prejudice against people of Asian decent and against members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation based on unfounded fears they may be more likely to have the virus. He reminded people that COVID-19 does not target people of any certain race, ethnicity or country of origin, and people should not make assumptions about someone’s health status based on those factors.
“Viruses don’t care where you live, who you are or where you come from,” he said. “They’re equal opportunity.”
Uncertainty and fear can drive panic. That’s why it is important to be shrewd about what you believe and read regarding this new world crisis.
The right information is out there.
A kick in the pants to the lack of participation by residents in a number of local political races. A good case in point is the fact there is only one contested race on the Pendleton City Council as the May primary approaches. There is no denying local political participation as a candidate can be difficult and time consuming. Yet, our democracy is built on the foundation of voter participation. More people need to step up, especially from an area as rich with local talent at Umatilla County.
A tip of the hat to Gov. Kate Brown for including $6 million in her last budget for suicide prevention. In 2018, 129 Oregonians aged 24 and under committed suicide, which turned out to be the leading factor in youth deaths in the state. That’s not good. What is good is that Brown allocated money to help battle this disturbing statistic. But more needs to be done.
A tip of the hat to all the volunteers, school officials and state athletic personnel who make the Class 2A state tournament such a success every year. The tournament has become a fixture for Pendleton, and every year it plays host to an outstanding youth athletic event. Everyone who helps make this event such a good one should be lauded.
