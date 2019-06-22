Outgoing Milton-Freewater school superintendent Rob Clark deserves a tip of the hat for shepherding a new school bond to voter approval.
Any attempt to convince voters to approve a school bond is often a difficult endeavor. Especially in rural areas of Eastern Oregon voters are often skeptical of spending more of their hard-earned money.
So that means school leaders must work very hard to make the case for the green light. That means talking to voters face-to-face and ensuring that the need for the bond is clearly articulated.
Investments in education are always a good thing and pay off in ways that are, at least initially, hard to measure.
Clark managed to navigate a narrow path and convince Milton-Freewater School District patrons that the need is there and their investment will pay off. That takes a special kind of skill based on honesty. Clark’s dedication and his competence will be missed by Milton-Freewater School District patrons but his efforts to help pass the school bond will not be forgotten.
Oregon Senate GOP lawmakers deserve a kick in the pants after departing Salem last week in an attempt to derail House Bill 2020, the state’s proposed, and sweeping, climate change bill. While we believe Senate Republicans had no other choice, we also believe that the walkout signals a total failure in the political structure of the state. GOP lawmakers have made their point but now both sides need to come together and work out a compromise.
A tip of the hat to Robert Peachey, who spends a lot of time fighting weeds. The Echo man, while disabled, uses an electric wheelchair to amble around the town and kill weeds with a pair of pliers and a lot of ambition. Maybe Peachey’s efforts may seem small compared to other public service projects around the area but his town and the local area should give the Echo man kudos. One man, can make a difference. Just ask Robert Peachey.
