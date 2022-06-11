As readers probably are aware, the Pendleton varsity softball team defeated Wilsonville last weekend to claim the Class 5A state softball title.
The narrow 2-0 victory gave Pendleton the championship trophy and certainly created a legacy for future teams to emulate.
The win, though, is all about teamwork and individual commitment, two values that need to be reflected upon by all of us.
America likes to fashion itself as a nation of individualistic triumphs. We celebrate the rugged individualism that harkens back to the mountain men who traversed the West in the early 1800s. We applaud those who seemingly single-handily overcome steep challenges and remember and honor their victories.
Yet very little in life is accomplished successfully without teamwork. From the family to large organizations, people working together toward a common goal is the defining demarcation line to success.
Our military is considered — rightly — one of the finest in the world, but its accomplishments are built solidly on a platform of teamwork. Victory indeed is not an orphan, but it also is not a product on a single person.
No, the triumphs in life we look back on almost always are rooted in the framework of a team. Perhaps the team is a man and wife or two partners or a family. Whichever way, the road to success is one that is paved with cooperation and teamwork.
That’s why team sports are so wonderful and why the victory by the Pendleton varsity softball team should resonate.
The Lady Bucks didn’t achieve their great win through the actions of a single person. In their state championship victory, no single piece of the team was greater than the sum, yet each individual played a key role. The same is true of the parents and school officials who supported the team on its road to the big win.
Without everyone working together toward a common goal, victory would be far more difficult if not totally elusive.
When a local prep team achieves a great victory, it should be lauded but there always must be the realization that the win was a product of a lot of people with different perspectives working together to active something extraordinary.
The Pendleton varsity softball team showed that working together really does work. Good for them!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.