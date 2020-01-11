A big tip of the hat to Pendleton City Councilor Scott Fairley, who died Tuesday while vacationing with wife Kimbra Cook and their son, Lieden, in Mexico. A rare aneurysm of the hepatic artery burst, killing Fairley at the age of 53.
Fairley always seemed ready to help. He stepped onto the city council in 2016 and was set to complete his first term at the end of this year. Fairley was more than just another name on a city council list or a state agency phone roster.
Fairley was in a very real sense a local man who carved out a special niche for himself while he dedicated a good part of his life to public service.
While Fairley’s contributions at the city council level are perhaps well known, it was his work for Business Oregon where he became a well-known and key personage across Eastern Oregon.
Fairley communicated and convened with city and county lawmakers across the region on a regular basis in his role for Business Oregon and his professionalism was his hallmark.
He worked diligently at Business Oregon not only to help his community but the greater Eastern Oregon region. In some ways his job could have appeared thankless, but for all the officials and elected leaders who grew to know and work with Scott, his demeanor and willingness to help stood out.
As a public official at Business Oregon, Fairley quickly gained a reputation for fairness and knowledge, and his relationship with the regional media was another one of his great strengths. In his Business Oregon post, Fairley was often called upon to speak to newspaper executives and reporters across the region, and he always seemed eager to help, and more importantly, to answer questions. If Fairley didn’t have the answer to a question, he found one.
Government often takes more than its share of lumps in our country and criticism of the bureaucratic system that functions under the limbs of our republic can be a convenient scapegoat for all sorts of ills. Fairley, though, never presented himself as anything more than an individual in a position to help local counties and cities find ways to be prosperous. That’s probably because Fairley was an Eastern Oregon native and he understood the unique lifestyle and perspectives of the land where he grew up.
His passing merits more than a passing glance because his work while on this earth was so critical for so many across a wide swath of the state.
Fairley’s optimism, outlook and professionalism will be greatly missed.
