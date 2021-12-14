Public accountability is one of the most important elements of a democracy, and that means elected officials must never forget they are beholden to their constituents.
Seems like an easy formula to understand, and it’s probably so well known a facet of public work in our nation that many take it as a given when reviewing the discourse between elected leaders and voters.
Yet sometimes, for myriad reasons, elected officials will either forget or ignore that time-honored maxim of democracy.
When such events occur, voters need to pay close attention.
Out here in Eastern Oregon, inside small communities, it can be easy to forget the traditional fundamentals of democracy. Inside small communities we are familiar with each other. Often we’ve attended the same grade and high schools. Or one of us owns a business and we’ve become acquainted through daily or weekly purchases. When elected to a key local post, it can be easy to forget that roles have changed, and while individuals who hold a public post still are familiar, they now must operate under the rules of democracy.
When a local resident holds down an elected position, the person faces an array of different responsibilities regarding their actions. They work for the voter. They do not get to do what they want to do on their own. They can’t simply decide on an action and go through with it and ignore the time-honored procedures and policies of democracy.
Whether they like it or not, elected leaders are governed by an overarching system of democracy that demands transparency. Without transparency, government can — and does — become less of a helpful tool for the people and more of an impediment to liberty.
We understand, and voters should, too, that our elected representatives are truly citizen lawmakers. Almost across the board, the men and women who serve on county commission or on city councils mean well and try to do the best they can for their county or city. They are there because they care and deserve support.
However, such support doesn’t mean looking the other way when a local lawmaker uses the shade provided by government bureaucracy to avoid being transparent. When such an episode occurs, the voters must review such actions as serious and respond to them accordingly.
We all want a government that works, is effective and we want our elected leaders to succeed. Yet voters must never settle for a lack of transparency, no matter how trivial the matter may appear.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.