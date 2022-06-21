State lawmakers said all the right things during a forum at the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit in Hermiston last week, including vowing to cooperate with each other and try to eliminate partisanship.
Those vows should be good news for voters but unfortunately talk, at least in this modern political era — is cheap.
Making bold promises to work together and making a big show regarding cooperation makes for good theater but it only takes a single flash-point issue — just pick one as they are legion now — and all the smiling pledges will vanish like wheat dust in an Umatilla County wheat field during harvest.
Frankly, voters have heard it all before and what usually occurs is — after assurances of bipartisanship — yet another political dog fight that gets no one anywhere but placates only the lunatic fringe of both parties.
The bottom line is voters in this state — and in Eastern Oregon — deserve better.
They deserve lawmakers who can put aside the bellowing rhetoric of the fanatics in each party. Lawmakers who can find a middle ground, regardless of how controversial a particular issue may be, and move things forward.
Walking out of a legislative session isn’t productive. Yet, neither is political bullying by a majority party in a blind obedience to views and policies that work for only a select few. Neither one is democracy. Both are symptoms of a far more insidious disease that haunts our great Republic now. A malady rooted in prejudice, misinformation and the ambitions of individuals who do not have the best interests of the Republic in their hearts. Individuals who tap into a general angst perpetrated by TV personalities who care only for growing size of their paychecks, not what is best for democracy.
We are a great nation that is capable of so many great things, but you wouldn’t know it by glancing back over the past few years at the American political arena. Instead of reasoned, productive political discourse, we’ve been a captive audience to riots, scandals and outlandish federal spending. As much as Americans like a good spectacle, at some point the one-trick pony of partisanship becomes just yet another bizarre — and meaningless — circus act.
Lawmakers in this state need to back up their lofty words of unity and cooperation. That means they must do so with not just the countless minor legislative issues that arise, but also on the controversial themes that can quickly divide.
