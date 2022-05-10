Seldom is the idea to add more funding to emergency services a bad idea, and the fact Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett wants to boost the number of police should be seen as a good step by residents and their elected leaders.
Corbett wants to add two new positions for the police department in his 2022-23 budget proposal with plans to add two more the following year. The last time the city police department faced a boost in positions was nearly 10 years ago.
The reasons for more police positions are so lengthy the idea is almost a no-brainer. At any time, an investment in public safety is one taxpayers should — and usually do — support. That’s because of all the services a city must pay for and maintain, public safety is at the top of the list. Good roads are important as are many other pieces of city infrastructure, but if a town is wallowing in crime none of those things matter.
The key, of course, is money. Hiring more police means spending more money. That could make citizen lawmakers on the council leery and, while understandable, they should put away their doubts and support the addition of police positions.
Pendleton also is expected to grow. As it grows it will encounter all of the pains — including a potential higher crime rate — that expansion entails. That means an investment now in more police officers will pay real dividends in five to 10 years or beyond.
The police department already is short-staffed, so the addition of new officers is really just a step in the right direction in terms of the ability to provide the best service possible for Pendleton residents.
No one — not taxpayers nor their elected leaders — embraces another idea to spend money. In a perfect world the amount we all pay in taxes would be enough to cover every conceivable emergency or problem.
The fact is, though, we don’t live in a perfect world but one where there are a lot of gray areas rather than black and white questions and answers.
Adding more officers to the police department is an excellent idea and one that shows the city wants to invest in its future instead of burying its head in the sand and hoping for the best. Hope is good, but hope is not a method.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.